Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Director Robert Bose Sells 590,000 Shares

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bose sold 590,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total transaction of C$493,889.00.

Robert Bose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sintana Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, January 7th, Robert Bose sold 28,400 shares of Sintana Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$30,609.52.

Sintana Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE:SEI opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$309.82 million, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.00. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$1.54.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.