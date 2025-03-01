Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned 5.69% of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $448,000.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS LEAD opened at $67.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.54. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $55.34 million, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Profile

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

