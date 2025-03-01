Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Up 266.7% in February

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 92.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BLCN opened at $22.39 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $52.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

