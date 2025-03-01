Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.92 and traded as low as $16.47. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 31,176 shares.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92.

Sonic Healthcare Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

