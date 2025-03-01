South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
South Star Battery Metals Price Performance
South Star Battery Metals stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. South Star Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.54.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile
