SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Reduced by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,331 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,371 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,732.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,748,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,751 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,490.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 576,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 540,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 534,982 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.43 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

