SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s 10th Largest Position

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1,133.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428,558 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 1.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $45,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.20 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

