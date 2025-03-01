SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $85.10 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.12 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.61.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

