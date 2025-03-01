SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Position Trimmed by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of XBI opened at $88.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average is $95.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.