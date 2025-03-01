SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Raised by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $138.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.71. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $144.45.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

