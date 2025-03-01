Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAIW) Shares Up 4.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.45. 542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 41,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Spectral AI Trading Up 4.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

