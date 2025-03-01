Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Acquires 3,948 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $405.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $393.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $417.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.28.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.