Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

