Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Has $25.46 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC reduced its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF makes up about 3.0% of Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC owned 2.54% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $25,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 85,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 100.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000.

BATS RDVI opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.08.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

