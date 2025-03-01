Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Has $287,000 Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 327.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,794 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth about $23,686,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth about $19,149,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 350.0% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,525.8% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 435,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 423,100 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $46.63. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

