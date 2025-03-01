Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC owned 0.46% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth $158,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $737.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

