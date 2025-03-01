Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Sells 2,233 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.