Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Sells 500 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $263.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $189.23 and a one year high of $272.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.68.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

