Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by Williamson Legacy Group LLC

Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SFM. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $6,168,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $148.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.46 and a twelve month high of $178.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SFM. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $52,538.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,629.01. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $488,379.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,669 shares in the company, valued at $24,070,304.26. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,323,731. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.