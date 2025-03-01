SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the January 31st total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SSE Price Performance

Shares of SSEZY opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SSE has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40.

Get SSE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

SSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.