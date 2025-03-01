Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM) Director Lisa K. Riley Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) Director Lisa K. Riley acquired 1,000,000 shares of Star Diamond stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

Star Diamond Price Performance

DIAM opened at C$0.05 on Friday. Star Diamond Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 17.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$27.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Star Diamond Company Profile

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

