Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM) Director Lisa K. Riley Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) Director Lisa K. Riley acquired 1,000,000 shares of Star Diamond stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.
Star Diamond Price Performance
DIAM opened at C$0.05 on Friday. Star Diamond Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 17.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$27.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.94.
Star Diamond Company Profile
