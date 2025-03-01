Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Price

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

HCAT stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $284.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23.

In other news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,333. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 19,268 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $160,309.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 72,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,120. The trade was a 21.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,610 shares of company stock valued at $664,043. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Group One Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.