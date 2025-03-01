STV Group (LON:STVG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.71 ($2.86) and traded as low as GBX 187 ($2.35). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 187 ($2.35), with a volume of 9,930 shares.

STV Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 204.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 227.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14,440.00.

STV Group Company Profile

STV is Scotland’s home of news, entertainment and drama, serving audiences with quality content on air, online and on demand.

STV’s broadcast channel reaches 2.8 million viewers each month, while rapidly growing, free streaming service STV Player, features a library of premium content and is available on all major platforms across the UK.

