STV Group (LON:STVG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.71 ($2.86) and traded as low as GBX 187 ($2.35). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 187 ($2.35), with a volume of 9,930 shares.
STV Group Trading Down 1.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 204.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 227.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14,440.00.
STV Group Company Profile
STV’s broadcast channel reaches 2.8 million viewers each month, while rapidly growing, free streaming service STV Player, features a library of premium content and is available on all major platforms across the UK.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than STV Group
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.