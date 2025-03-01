SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 72,993 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 664.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 170,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,548,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

