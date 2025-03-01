SVB Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in CDW by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CDW by 18,259.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 687,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,598,000 after acquiring an additional 683,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in CDW by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $178.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.43 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

