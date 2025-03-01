SVB Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,687,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

