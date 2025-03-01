SVB Wealth LLC Invests $20.01 Million in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 636,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,005,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,314,000 after purchasing an additional 491,005 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,009,000 after buying an additional 239,661 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,477,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,465,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,695,000 after acquiring an additional 104,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1755 per share. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

