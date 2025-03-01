SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 73,326 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Brueske Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,569,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3,455.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 246,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $22,493,000 after acquiring an additional 239,564 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.2 %

SBUX opened at $115.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

