Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Sysco by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.65. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Melius Research raised Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This trade represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,080. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,519 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

