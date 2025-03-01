T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) vs. monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Critical Comparison

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) and T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

monday.com has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T Stamp has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares monday.com and T Stamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets monday.com 3.33% 6.22% 3.82% T Stamp -346.20% -250.54% -102.24%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio monday.com $972.00 million 14.74 $32.37 million $0.60 494.62 T Stamp $2.16 million 2.47 -$7.64 million ($13.49) -0.18

This table compares monday.com and T Stamp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

monday.com has higher revenue and earnings than T Stamp. T Stamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than monday.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of monday.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of T Stamp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of monday.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of T Stamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for monday.com and T Stamp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score monday.com 0 4 20 0 2.83 T Stamp 0 0 0 0 0.00

monday.com currently has a consensus price target of $358.32, indicating a potential upside of 20.74%. Given monday.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe monday.com is more favorable than T Stamp.

Summary

monday.com beats T Stamp on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. Its products include monday work management that manages workflows, projects, and portfolios for team collaboration and productivity; monday sales CRM, whcih tracks and manages various sales cycle; monday dev that builds agile product and software development workflows; WorkCanvas, a digital whiteboard; and WorkForms, which allows users to create personalized forms or surveys and gain organizational insights. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in December 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc. develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility. It uses the Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token technology combined with a data architecture that can use one or multiple sources of biometric or other identifying data. The company also offers solutions for privacy and data protection, biometric multi-factor authentication, document validation, identity verification, geolocation, duplicate detection, age estimation, and biometric capture, as well as crypto security and compliance, and trusted message. It serves banking/fintech; humanitarian and development services; cryptocurrency and digital assets; biometrically secured email and digital communication; KYC/AML compliance; government and law enforcement; P2P transactions, social media, and sharing economy; and real estate, travel, and healthcare industries. T Stamp Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

