Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Director Zvi Limon Buys 168,506 Shares

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) Director Zvi Limon purchased 168,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $493,722.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,987,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,753,032.19. This represents a 5.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Taboola.com Stock Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ TBLA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. 8,022,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,005. Taboola.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.15 million, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54.
Taboola.com announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 22.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
