Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Director Zvi Limon Buys 168,506 Shares

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) Director Zvi Limon purchased 168,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $493,722.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,987,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,753,032.19. This represents a 5.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Taboola.com Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ TBLA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. 8,022,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,005. Taboola.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.15 million, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54.

Taboola.com announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 22.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBLA. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut Taboola.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Articles

