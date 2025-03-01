Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,530 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,328,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $337.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $85.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.39 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Reuvers sold 10,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $159,147.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,806.10. The trade was a 4.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $55,536.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,240.60. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $285,444. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

