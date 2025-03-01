TD Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.93. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

