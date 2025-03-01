TD Capital Management LLC Has $136,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after buying an additional 1,142,247 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after buying an additional 330,686 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.