TD Capital Management LLC Has $41,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 104.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.