TD Capital Management LLC Has $7.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,824,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $120.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.25. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $124.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

