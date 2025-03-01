TD Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 884.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,348 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,381,000. Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,103,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,557,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 217,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 40,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,903,000.

Get JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:JPLD opened at $52.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.