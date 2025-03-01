Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives $10.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIV. StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $11.50 to $11.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.40 to $9.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.60 to $9.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 26,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 240,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 686,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 414,193 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 52,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

