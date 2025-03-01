Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 33,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 702,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Tenon Medical from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of Tenon Medical by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

