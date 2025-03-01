Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Scotiabank

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 48.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. FMR LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 16.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,599,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,348,000 after buying an additional 1,496,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,256,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,301 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,546,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $58,818,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,845,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,150,000 after purchasing an additional 628,065 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

