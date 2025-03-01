Terril Brothers Inc. Invests $5.34 Million in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,000. Solventum comprises 1.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOLV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the third quarter worth about $125,488,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Solventum by 32.9% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 7,126,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,676 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Solventum during the third quarter worth about $50,948,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Solventum by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 659,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,902,000 after acquiring an additional 431,986 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Solventum during the third quarter worth about $14,456,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SOLV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

Solventum Trading Down 4.7 %

SOLV opened at $79.56 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.88.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

