Terril Brothers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,612 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 5.8% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,120,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649,277 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,986,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,688 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,217,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,543,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,467,000 after buying an additional 325,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

