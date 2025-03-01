Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Trimmed by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,953 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 2.3% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $90,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.77.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,716. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $293.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.49 billion, a PE ratio of 143.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

