Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,716. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Phillip Securities downgraded Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $293.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $943.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.79, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

