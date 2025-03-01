Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 63.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,430.68 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $493.40 and a twelve month high of $1,769.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,306.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,169.21.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.