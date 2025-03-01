Texas Pacific Land Co. (TPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Texas Pacific Land has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years. Texas Pacific Land has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,430.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,306.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,169.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $493.40 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14.
Texas Pacific Land Company Profile
Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.
