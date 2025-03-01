Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) VP Sells $396,178.68 in Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. The trade was a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Textron Stock Up 2.1 %

TXT opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.76. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $71.67 and a one year high of $97.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $5,083,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Textron by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Textron by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 210,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Textron by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXT

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.