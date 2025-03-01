The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stake Lifted by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,230,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,929,978,000 after buying an additional 279,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,054,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,880,000 after acquiring an additional 130,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,021,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,922,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,012,340,000 after purchasing an additional 59,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,168,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $751,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,810 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $308.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.73. The stock has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.31.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

