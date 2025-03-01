The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The European Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The European Equity Fund by 5,436.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 48,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 80,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 379,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EEA opened at $8.96 on Friday. The European Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

The European Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from The European Equity Fund’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

