The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.740-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $607.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. Equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

GEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

